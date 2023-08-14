BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $453.00. 262,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

