BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of INFY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.89. 2,963,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,004,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.