BHK Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE LOW traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $225.68. 1,356,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,858. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

