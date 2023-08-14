BHK Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.9% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,294,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 838,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,479. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

