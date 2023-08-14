Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

BGFV opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.27%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $28,945.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $156,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

