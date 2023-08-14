Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 159 shares.The stock last traded at $959.57 and had previously closed at $975.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Biglari Stock Performance

About Biglari

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $986.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $913.40.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Featured Articles

