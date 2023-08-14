Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Bio-Path Stock Up 7.2 %
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
