BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BioLineRx stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 501,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,195. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

