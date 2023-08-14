BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the July 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in BioSig Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ BSGM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 961.01% and a negative net margin of 9,336.04%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

