biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.

biote Price Performance

NASDAQ BTMD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. 153,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,863. biote has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $371.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Get biote alerts:

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.34. biote had a negative return on equity of 37.59% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that biote will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 140,393 shares in the company, valued at $912,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTMD. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new position in biote during the second quarter worth $11,310,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of biote by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 157,117 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of biote by 7.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,008,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,108 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of biote by 137.5% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 712,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in biote in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,030,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

biote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.