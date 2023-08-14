biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.
biote Price Performance
NASDAQ BTMD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. 153,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,863. biote has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $371.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.77.
biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.34. biote had a negative return on equity of 37.59% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that biote will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTMD. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new position in biote during the second quarter worth $11,310,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of biote by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 157,117 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of biote by 7.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,008,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,108 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of biote by 137.5% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 712,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in biote in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,030,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
biote Company Profile
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than biote
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.