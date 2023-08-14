Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Black Hills accounts for 0.7% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.