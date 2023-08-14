BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $693.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $687.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

