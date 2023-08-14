BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Price Target Cut to $2.50

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKSY. Westpark Capital began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackSky Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. BlackSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the first quarter valued at $16,714,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackSky Technology by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackSky Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 483,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 779,523 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

