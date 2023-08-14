Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 171.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,488 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Block by 16.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Block by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Block by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $353,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.03. 1,924,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,648,403. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.66 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

