Blockearth (BLET) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Blockearth has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockearth has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Blockearth token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Blockearth

Blockearth was first traded on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

