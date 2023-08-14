Blur Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Blur has a total market capitalization of $23.57 million and $19.99 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blur has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 841,717,084.2846271 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.28350032 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $18,256,267.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

