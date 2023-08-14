BMO Capital Markets Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $560.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $485.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.76.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $499.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $514.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

