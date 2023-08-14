BMO Capital Markets Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$74.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.
BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.
