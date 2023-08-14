BMO Capital Markets Increases MDA (OTC:MDALF) Price Target to C$12.00

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 54.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of MDA in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTC:MDALF traded up C$1.41 on Monday, hitting C$7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436. MDA has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$8.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.59.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

