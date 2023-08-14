BMO Capital Markets Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$32.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 178,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,754. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77. The company has a market cap of C$842.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.55.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.05 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4563567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total transaction of C$71,469.00. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

