BMO Capital Markets Raises AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $39.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZEK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

Shares of AZEK opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.64, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.73.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,941,250 shares of company stock worth $297,485,625. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AZEK by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AZEK by 848.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,284 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AZEK by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,388 shares in the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

