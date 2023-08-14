BMO Capital Markets Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$60.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB raised their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.25.
View Our Latest Report on Emera
Emera Trading Down 1.2 %
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Emera had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2023442 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.