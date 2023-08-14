BMO Capital Markets Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$60.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB raised their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.25.

Get Emera alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Emera

Emera Trading Down 1.2 %

EMA stock traded down C$0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$50.95. 227,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,349. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. Emera has a 1-year low of C$48.63 and a 1-year high of C$63.20.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Emera had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2023442 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.