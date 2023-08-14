Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $120.67 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

