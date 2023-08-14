Boston Partners Buys 60,498 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,456,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,498 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $30,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,720,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,348,000 after acquiring an additional 332,118 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 376,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,370 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In related news, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. Wedbush raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

