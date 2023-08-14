Boston Partners Makes New $29.62 Million Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,861,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,617,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.49% of AppLovin as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 75,417 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 119,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.68.

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,148.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,064,762 shares of company stock worth $682,874,433 over the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APP stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.95.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

