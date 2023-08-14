Boston Partners Trims Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 978,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,356,864 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.64% of Cousins Properties worth $20,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

