Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $30.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. BOX has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.54, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,273,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BOX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,277,000 after acquiring an additional 87,347 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 566,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

