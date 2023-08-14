Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of BFH traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.33. 523,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.37%.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 103,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,086,275.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,934,434 shares in the company, valued at $146,503,345.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 103,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,086,275.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,934,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,503,345.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 127,600 shares of company stock worth $3,814,983. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,927,000 after acquiring an additional 678,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,262,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2,548.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,891,000 after buying an additional 2,567,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,318,000 after buying an additional 325,460 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

