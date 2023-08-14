Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Short Interest Up 33.9% in July

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the July 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter valued at about $910,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAER traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.70. 3,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27. Bridger Aerospace Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group ( NASDAQ:BAER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

