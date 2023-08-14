Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ BYFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $73.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
