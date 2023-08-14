Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $73.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

