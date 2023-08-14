Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT at $67.06

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.06.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.0 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.