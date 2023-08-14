Brokerages Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) PT at $212.08

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.08.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $218.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.45. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $225.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

