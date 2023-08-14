Brokerages Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Price Target at $69.36

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $839,549,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $68.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

