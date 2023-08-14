Brokerages Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Price Target at $19.69

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on S. KeyCorp began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $15.12 on Monday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,636.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $47,943.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,393 shares of company stock worth $6,631,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,798,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 545,477 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

