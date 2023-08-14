Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises about 2.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $26,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brunswick by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 423,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 336,315 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,428,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

NYSE:BC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 45,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

