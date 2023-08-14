Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,383 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Calix worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Calix by 205.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of CALX opened at $41.05 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

