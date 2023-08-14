Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$166.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

CNR opened at C$157.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$144.71 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$158.41.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 24.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.4146919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

