CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CannBioRx Life Sciences Stock Down 26.0 %
NASDAQ ATNFW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 18,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,628. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18.
About CannBioRx Life Sciences
