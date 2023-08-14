Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.64.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,649,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,332 shares of company stock valued at $395,027. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after buying an additional 631,878 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.