Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Holdings Boosted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 988,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $22,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA CGCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,020. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

