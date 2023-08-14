Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Holdings Lifted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGGO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 54,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,058. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

