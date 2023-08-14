Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of National Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 11,536.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Price Performance

National Instruments Announces Dividend

NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.25. 127,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,195. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

