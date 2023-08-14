Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 87,025 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,025 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nordstrom worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.30. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

