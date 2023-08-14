Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.31. 256,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,217. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRBG

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.