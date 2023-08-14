Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,027,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,248,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 555,786 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 495,400 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,827. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average of $139.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

