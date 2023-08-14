Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.33 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 294.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,086 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.89. The stock had a trading volume of 768,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,443. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

