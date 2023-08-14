Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $502,000 in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 264,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after buying an additional 87,776 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 56.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 139,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 50,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after buying an additional 543,895 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
Bausch + Lomb Price Performance
Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.69 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bausch + Lomb Profile
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch + Lomb
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.