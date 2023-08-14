Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Lessened by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,035 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.66. 601,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,716. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.