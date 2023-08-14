Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

CDLX traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.67. 648,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cardlytics has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $17.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $136,720.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $136,720.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $156,768.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,731.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,155 shares of company stock valued at $529,572. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Equity Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 71.5% in the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 1,508,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 628,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 664.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 399,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

