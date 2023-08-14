Casper (CSPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.75 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $437.58 million and $4.75 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,935,706,908 coins and its circulating supply is 11,244,249,929 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,933,899,427 with 11,242,547,158 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03868341 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,981,644.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.